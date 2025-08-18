Home>>
A day in the life of a humanoid
(People's Daily App) 14:17, August 18, 2025
Welcome to a day in the life of a humanoid robot at the 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing. From the first moves of Thursday to winding down on Saturday, here's a glimpse at robots taking on their own little world, one task at a time.
(Produced by Lin Rui, Wang Ruofan, interns Meng Mei and Feng Ziyi)
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- World's first humanoid robot games shine light on culture charm, tech applications
- First Wuzhen Youth Tech Carnival held in E China's Zhejiang
- Humanoid robot games in China spotlight global tech innovation
- Chinese robots venture abroad to compete in global market
- Robots showcase cutting-edge capabilities at 2025 World Robot Conference
- 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games showcase cutting-edge tech
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.