A day in the life of a humanoid

(People's Daily App) 14:17, August 18, 2025

Welcome to a day in the life of a humanoid robot at the 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing. From the first moves of Thursday to winding down on Saturday, here's a glimpse at robots taking on their own little world, one task at a time.

