China drives global energy transition through green cooperation

China will achieve key energy development targets for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) on schedule, which include overall energy production capacity and the share of non-fossil energy, according to a recent press conference held by China's State Council Information Office on the achievements in high-quality energy development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period.

The country holds over 40 percent of the world's new energy patents, and its exports of wind power and photovoltaic products have helped other countries cut carbon emissions by around 4.1 billion tons.

The press conference highlighted that China is making remarkable strides in green and low-carbon development, emerging as an important force in the global shift toward clean energy. Its efforts have not only advanced domestic green growth but also earned widespread recognition for its contribution to the world's low-carbon transformation.

Wind turbines spin in a wind farm in Mianchuan township, Jiujiang, east China's Jiangxi province. (Photo/Zhu Haipeng)

Charting a distinctive path to green transition

In recent years, China has charted an energy transition path tailored to its national conditions, aligned with global development trends, and responsive to the imperatives of the times.

At Tianjin Port, the world's first intelligent zero-carbon terminal has achieved record-breaking productivity. At Meizhou Bay coal terminal in southeast China's Fujian province, oil-powered equipment has been converted to electricity-driven, berths now run on green power, and bulk cargo handling has shifted to containerized operations.

In northwest China's Qinghai province, the Longyangxia hydro-solar hybrid power station reduces annual carbon emissions by about 1.23 million tons through its clean energy output.

From hydrogen-powered ports to high-altitude power projects, China's clean energy development is rapidly expanding. Today, China has established the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network, with two charging posts for every five vehicles. It has built the world's largest and fastest-growing renewable energy system, with the share of renewable energy in its total installed power generation capacity rising from 40 percent to roughly 60 percent.

Gim Huay Neo, managing director of the World Economic Forum, observed that China has made remarkable progress in its domestic energy transition and is set to play an even greater role in shaping a sustainable, secure, and inclusive energy future.

Photo shows a wind-solar-storage electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Dawu county, Xiaogan, central China's Hubei province. (Photo/Hu Xuejun)

Global leadership in clean energy

China's green transformation is accelerating the global energy transition. The country has ranked first worldwide in wind power installation for 15 consecutive years and in solar installation for 10 years in a row. In May this year, China became the first country to surpass one terawatt in cumulative photovoltaic capacity, marking a new milestone in global new energy development and earning broad international acclaim.

China's growing green capacity is also driving global energy cooperation. In Thailand, Chinese inverter technology has helped Mahidol University build a nearly zero-carbon campus. In Ghana, the agro-photovoltaic model introduced by China is promoting the integration of solar power and agriculture. In Kiribati, Chinese-invested solar-powered water farms are improving local livelihoods while advancing clean energy adoption.

By continuously upgrading technology and expanding applications, China is making green energy more accessible worldwide and delivering tangible benefits to other countries.

Wind turbines are ready for export at a terminal in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu province, July 11, 2025. (Photo/Wang Chun)

A global endeavor shared by all

Green transformation is a path humanity must walk together. It should not be framed as a zero-sum competition. China's green development is not the outcome of an "energy race," but an inclusive effort that emphasizes cooperation over competition and empowerment over suppression.

As the world's largest exporter of clean energy technologies, China's wind and photovoltaic products have reached over 200 countries and regions. The country has partnered with over 100 countries and regions in green energy projects, creating 46 percent of renewable energy jobs worldwide.

According to the UK-based website Carbon Brief, China's exports of solar panels, wind turbines, and electric vehicle batteries in 2024 alone reduced carbon emissions abroad by 1 percent.

Over the past decade, China has helped reduce global average costs of wind power by 60 percent and solar power by 80 percent, making clean energy more affordable for all.

Attempts to politicize clean energy and suppress China's green industries will only raise costs globally, particularly for developing countries, and hinder global progress in low-carbon development.

Building a clean and beautiful world is a shared responsibility of all nations. China stands ready to work with the international community to develop innovative low-carbon solutions, create favorable conditions for global green cooperation, and chart a greener course for the planet toward a cleaner and more sustainable future for all humanity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)