Renewable energy on fast lane amid China's green transition

Xinhua) 16:16, July 31, 2025

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China's green transition continued to drive the development of renewable energy, which accounted for 91.5 percent of its total newly installed power capacity in the first half of 2025, official data showed Thursday.

The country's newly installed capacity of renewable energy totaled 268 million kilowatts during the January-June period, nearly doubling compared to the same period of last year, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).

By the end of June, the cumulative installed capacity of the country's renewable energy reached 2.16 billion kilowatts, up 30.6 percent from the previous year and representing 59.2 percent of the country's total installed power capacity.

Renewable energy power generation reached a new high, accounting for 39.7 percent of the country's total electricity output in the first half of the year. This exceeded the combined power consumption of the services sector and residential use, Pan Huimin, an official of the NEA, told a press conference.

During the January-June period, the country's renewable energy power generation expanded 15.6 percent year on year to 1.8 trillion kWh, according to the NEA.

This came amid the country's accelerating shift toward green and low-carbon development.

Thursday's data also showed that by the end of June, the country had installed 16.1 million electric vehicle charging facilities nationwide, with more than 97 percent of its counties equipped with charging facilities to support the rising adoption of electric vehicles.

