China sees rapid growth in new-energy, clean-energy vessels

Xinhua) 16:51, June 27, 2025

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China is accelerating its shift to greener fuels in inland water transport, with more than 1,000 vessels powered by new energy or clean energy now operating nationwide, according to the Ministry of Transport.

As of the end of 2024, the country had over 600 liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels, primarily used for inland cargo transport, and 485 battery-powered electric vessels, mostly serving as passenger ferries, Vice Transport Minister Fu Xuyin told a press conference on Friday.

A smaller number of inland vessels powered by methanol or hydrogen fuel cells are also in use, Fu added.

China's electric vessel industry has developed rapidly in recent years, leading globally in both scale and technological advancement, he said.

Alongside upgrading vessels, China is accelerating efforts to develop green, low-carbon ports, and this includes expanding and renovating inland port terminals with a focus on sustainability, Fu noted.

China is also developing near-zero-carbon inland terminals, encouraging the use of wind and solar power at ports, promoting the use of new energy and clean energy in port machinery and on-site transport vehicles, and prioritizing rail and new-energy trucks for bulk cargo handling, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)