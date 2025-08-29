My China Story | US ceramist molds a life in China's porcelain heartland

(People's Daily App) 10:24, August 29, 2025

In 2018, American ceramist Matt Watterson first visited Jingdezhen on recommendation of a friend. Captivated by the city's ceramic culture and creative energy, he decided to make it his home. Since then, he has learned from local masters and worked with artisans from China and abroad. Drawing inspiration from Tang Sancai and blue and white porcelain, Watterson has developed a distinctive style that blends porcelain design, ceramic sculpture and large-scale installations. Together with his wife, Chinese ceramist Selina Chen, he founded the KilnRoomJDZ International Ceramic Residency Space, creating a hub for exchange and learning among Chinese and international artists. In this episode of My China Story, a video series from the People's Daily English language app, we follow Watterson as he shapes both his career and life in Jingdezhen, China's porcelain capital.

