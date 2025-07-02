The timeless elegance of Dehua porcelain

(People's Daily App) 15:53, July 02, 2025

For centuries, Chinese artisans have captivated the world with their skillful transformation of clay into porcelain artworks. In particular, white porcelain from Dehua, Fujian Province, has gained worldwide fame as Blanc de Chine, French for "white from China." Join People's Daily reporter Zhan Huilan on a journey to explore the timeless elegance of Dehua porcelain and discover the artistry behind these remarkable creations.

(Produced by Zhan Huilan, Qiao Wai, Wang Zhicheng, Fu Junjie, Fan Liuyi and Chu Chu)

