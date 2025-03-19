Trending in China | The rooftop artistry of Cut Porcelain Carving

(People's Daily App) 16:02, March 19, 2025

Cut Porcelain Carving, a traditional decorative art from southern Fujian, transforms broken porcelain pieces into vibrant, three-dimensional designs that adorn rooftops. This intricate craft combines inlay, carving and painting techniques that enhance the aesthetic appeal of buildings, showcasing the charms of intangible cultural heritage.

(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Di Chenjing)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)