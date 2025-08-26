Inheritors dedicated to reviving traditional porcelain in N China's Shanxi

People's Daily Online) 15:09, August 26, 2025

An artisan draws on a clay piece in the workshop of a company in Bayi town, Shangdang district, Changzhi city, north China's Shanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Pengyu)

Nestled in Bayi town, Shangdang district, Changzhi city, north China's Shanxi Province, the Bayi kiln is one of the earliest sites in China producing Honglyucai (red and green color) porcelain.

More than 100 kiln sites excavated here over the last century proved that Bayi town was a bustling commercial hub in the Song Dynasty (960-1279), as well as the largest ceramics center in southeast Shanxi.

Photo shows a Honglyucai porcelain bowl dating back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279) in Bayi town, Shangdang district, Changzhi city, north China's Shanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Pengyu)

"Honglyucai porcelain has rich themes, depicting flowers, fish, birds, and human figures. The porcelain pieces, including plates and bowls, are often framed with border decorations symbolizing auspiciousness," said Li Yamin, a municipal-level representative inheritor of the techniques for making Honglyucai porcelain of the Bayi kiln. Honglyucai porcelain features a white base and is adorned with vibrant red, green, and yellow designs.

For several decades, Honglyucai porcelain of the Bayi kiln gradually fell out of favor because of its high cost and the complexity of its production techniques.

Li Jianping, father of Li Yamin, now 60, is a national-level representative inheritor of the techniques for making Honglyucai porcelain of the Bayi kiln.

Photo shows a Honglyucai porcelain plate. (People's Daily Online/Lu Pengyu)

Li Jianping launched a Bayi kiln cultural industry project in 2012 to bring Honglyucai porcelain of the Bayi kiln back to life. He founded a Bayi kiln Honglyucai porcelain culture company, built a Bayi kiln cultural expo park, a museum of Honglyucai porcelain of the Bayi kiln, and a Honglyucai porcelain production base.

He also sought out veteran local artisans and industry experts, and gathered knowledge and materials, devoting himself to restoring the craft at every stage of production. After years of persistent experimentation and refinement, he successfully revived the technique.

An artisan trims a clay piece in the workshop of a company in Bayi town, Shangdang district, Changzhi city, north China's Shanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Pengyu)

In 2020, Li Jianping's company launched a Honglyucai porcelain upgrade project, collaborating with universities and research institutes such as the Chinese National Academy of Arts, and Jingdezhen Ceramic University.

