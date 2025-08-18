Home>>
Trending in China | Guangzhou painted porcelain: Bridging East and West
(People's Daily App) 14:28, August 18, 2025
Guangzhou painted porcelain (guangcai in Chinese) is a gilded-enamel porcelain style that originated during the early Qing Dynasty (1644–1911). Celebrated for its vibrant colors and gold accents, it blends traditional Chinese craftsmanship with Western artistic influences. Exquisitely painted, guangcai became a prized export around the world.
(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Jiang Shuguang)
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
