China extends anti-dumping duties on some phenol imports

Xinhua) 09:40, August 29, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce will extend anti-dumping duties on phenol imports from the United States, the European Union, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Thailand for five years, starting Friday.

This decision comes after a review of the anti-dumping measures that began in September 2024, initiated at the request of China's domestic industry.

If these anti-dumping measures were lifted, the dumping of the above-mentioned imports could persist or resurface, potentially causing ongoing or renewed harm to China's domestic industry, the ministry said.

Phenol is an important organic chemical raw material, primarily used in the production of industrial materials. It also serves as a solvent, reagent and disinfectant. It is widely applied in industries of synthetic fibers, plastics, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, fragrances, dyes, coatings and petroleum refining.

