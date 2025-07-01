China extends anti-dumping duties on stainless steel imports from EU, UK, ROK and Indonesia: commerce ministry

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce announced Monday that it would extend anti-dumping duties aimed at stainless steel billets and hot-rolled stainless steel plates and coils imported from the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK), the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Indonesia for another five years, starting Tuesday.

This decision follows an expiry review of anti-dumping measures aimed at the products initiated in July 2024 at the request of China's domestic industry.

If these anti-dumping measures were terminated, the dumping of stainless steel billets and hot-rolled stainless steel plates and coils imported from the EU, UK, ROK and Indonesia could continue or recur, potentially causing ongoing or renewed harm to China's domestic industry, the ministry said.

Under the extended measures, anti-dumping duties on the imported products were set at a range of 23.1 percent to 103.1 percent for the ROK, 43 percent for the EU and the UK, and 20.2 percent for Indonesia.

Stainless steel billets and hot-rolled stainless steel plates and coils are widely used in industries such as ships, containers, railways, electric power, petroleum and petrochemicals.

