China to issue final ruling in anti-dumping probe into EU brandy imports

Xinhua) 09:36, July 04, 2025

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce said Thursday that Chinese authorities will issue a final ruling in the coming days after an extended anti-dumping investigation into brandy imports from the European Union (EU).

Answering a media query during a press conference, ministry spokesperson He Yongqian said that the investigation is in accordance with Chinese laws and in line with World Trade Organization rules.

The ministry initiated the investigation on Jan. 5, 2024, following a request from the China Alcoholic Drinks Association on behalf of the domestic industry.

According to a statement released by the ministry in April, the investigation will be extended until July 5, 2025, given the complexity of the case and in accordance with relevant regulations.

Since Oct. 11, 2024, China has imposed temporary anti-dumping measures on brandy originating from the EU. Importers of brandy originating from the EU must place deposits with Chinese customs based on dumping margins of between 30.6 percent and 39 percent.

