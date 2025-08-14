China to review anti-dumping measures on single-mode optical fibers from India

Xinhua) 09:17, August 14, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce said Wednesday that on Aug. 14, 2025, it will launch an expiry review of anti-dumping measures aimed at single-mode optical fibers originating in India.

The expiry review, requested by the domestic optical fibers industry, will determine if terminating the anti-dumping measures will lead to renewed dumping and harm, the ministry said in a statement.

The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council will maintain the anti-dumping duties during the review -- with the scope and rates remaining unchanged, according to the ministry.

China started to impose anti-dumping duties on imported single-mode optical fibers from India in August 2014, featuring tariff rates ranging from 7.4 percent to 30.6 percent. Such duties were reviewed and extended for five years in 2020.

