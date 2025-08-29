Digital publishing expo opens in central China

Xinhua) 09:35, August 29, 2025

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- The 15th China International Digital Publishing Expo kicked off on Thursday in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, attracting approximately 600 participating companies from home and abroad.

The four-day expo is hosted by the Chinese Academy of Press and Publication. It will feature a main forum, special forums, a series of on-site activities and multiple special exhibition areas, and will facilitate interactions between industry players, academics and research institutions.

The event will showcase new achievements, technologies and trends in the field of digital publishing, and enable in-depth discussions on new opportunities, challenges and solutions for the development of the sector.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)