No casualties reported after 4.7 quake hits Xizang

Xinhua) 11:20, August 26, 2025

LHASA, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- No casualties have been reported so far after a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Shuanghu County in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, at 8:03 a.m. Tuesday.

The epicenter, monitored at 33.97 degrees north latitude and 87.77 degrees east longitude, lay in an uninhabited area with a focal depth of 10 kilometers. No townships are located within 50 km of the epicenter.

"We immediately verified the situation after the alert, and there are no reports of casualties or property damage so far," noted Gunsang Chagba, head of the Shuanghu's emergency management bureau, adding that residents in the closest township did not feel the tremor.

