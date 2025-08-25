Starry skies over no man's land in Xizang

(People's Daily App) 14:31, August 25, 2025

Check out the breathtaking starry nights of the Qiangtang Grassland, located in the vast no man's land of Xizang Autonomous Region.

(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and intern Chen Weiqing)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)