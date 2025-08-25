Xizang culture expands creative output

Carvers of Tibetan woodblock, a printing tradition that has been passed down for more than 340 years, work in their studio in Lhasa, Southwest China's Xizang autonomous region. JIANG FAN/TENZING NIMA QADHUP/XINHUA

Recent measures ensure growth of legacy and skill base

Over decades of sustained efforts, authorities in the Xizang autonomous region have significantly advanced the protection, inheritance, and development of its intangible cultural heritage.

From 2012 to 2024, both the central government and regional authorities allocated 473 million yuan ($65.85 million) in dedicated funding to preserve its cultural legacy, according to a white paper published this year.

An artist mixes pigments for Tibetan thangka paintings, which has been lauded as an illustrated encyclopedia of Tibetan culture for its unique artistic and cultural value. JIANG FAN/TENZING NIMA QADHUP/XINHUA

The investment has driven comprehensive initiatives including safeguarding representative intangible cultural heritage projects, systematically documenting master inheritors at the national level, supporting apprenticeship programs and transmission activities, and building dedicated conservation facilities.

Tangible outcomes highlight the success of these efforts. Xizang now boasts about 2,760 protected intangible cultural heritage items. Among them, Gesar epic tradition, Tibetan Opera, and the Lum medicinal bathing of Sowa Rigpa have been registered on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Dressed in traditional Tibetan costume, a woman poses in front of a painting in Lhasa. JIANG FAN/TENZING NIMA QADHUP/XINHUA

Early this year, culture and tourism authorities in Xizang recognized its fifth group of 101 regional-level intangible cultural heritage inheritors, bringing the total number of inheritors in the region to 1,790, ensuring traditional skills and knowledge endure for future generations.

They include individuals selected from various fields, such as folk literature, Tibetan Opera, traditional handicrafts, traditional sports, and acrobatics.

A potter looks at the finished product after a process that involved clay selection, sculpting and coloring. JIANG FAN/TENZING NIMA QADHUP/XINHUA

Phursong carving was listed as an intangible cultural heritage in Xizang in 2009. The manual production takes 30 steps to complete. JIANG FAN/TENZING NIMA QADHUP/XINHUA

A young man concentrates on his thangka artwork. The art was included on the national intangible cultural heritage list in 2006. JIANG FAN/TENZING NIMA QADHUP/XINHUA

Made from natural medicinal herbs, Tibetan incense is still handmade in Xizang to maintain quality standards. JIANG FAN/TENZING NIMA QADHUP/XINHUA

Stylish, colorful and exquisite workmanship ensures that modern Tibetan costumes are attractive and easy to wear. JIANG FAN/TENZING NIMA QADHUP/XINHUA

