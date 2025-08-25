Home>>
Spectacular fireworks for Xizang Autonomous Region's 60th founding anniversary
(People's Daily App) 14:47, August 25, 2025
A grand fireworks display lit up the skies over the Potala Palace as Xizang Autonomous Region celebrated its 60th founding anniversary on Wednesday.
