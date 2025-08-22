China Coast Guard urges Philippines to stop infringement, provocations, false accusations

Xinhua) 13:13, August 22, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) on Friday urged the Philippines to immediately stop all infringement activities, provocations and false accusations, vowing to carry out law enforcement activities in accordance with law in the waters of Ren'ai Jiao in the South China Sea to resolutely defend national sovereignty and maritime rights.

CCG spokesperson Gan Yu stated that a Philippine warship, which has been illegally "stranded" at China's Ren'ai Jiao for years, recently launched two small boats. These boats disregarded China's repeated clear warnings and intentionally approached CCG vessels in an unprofessional and hazardous manner.

Gan emphasized that the CCG vessels, engaged in routine law enforcement operations, took necessary measures to regulate the Philippine boats in accordance with laws and regulations, adding that all actions were fully justified and lawful.

