China alerts students to risks of studying in Philippines

Xinhua) 13:08, July 18, 2025

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education released an overseas study alert on Friday, urging students to assess security risks of studying in the Philippines and raise their awareness of precautions.

The ministry cited the Philippines' recent deteriorating public security situation and increasing criminal activities against Chinese citizens as the reason for the alert.

The alert is the second of its kind issued in 2025 following an April one that warned students of risks of studying in certain U.S. states.

