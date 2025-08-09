China slams Philippines for courting external forces, destabilizing South China Sea

Xinhua) 11:39, August 09, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Friday criticized the Philippines for courting external forces in an attempt to destabilize the South China Sea for its own gain.

Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the statement at a press conference in response to remarks from the Philippine armed forces on a recent joint Philippine-Indian naval exercise near Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea.

"We oppose using the South China Sea issue as a pretext to provoke confrontation, and believe that military cooperation between relevant countries should not target any third party or undermine regional peace and stability," Jiang said.

He urged the Philippines to stop ganging up with others to stir trouble in the South China Sea, and called for a return to the right track: resolving differences through dialogue and consultation.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)