China grants scholarships to Senegalese students to boost educational, cultural ties

Xinhua) 10:41, August 22, 2025

DAKAR, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Senegal on Wednesday held a ceremony to award the 2025 Chinese Government Scholarship certificates and bid farewell to Senegalese students heading to China for higher studies.

Chinese Ambassador to Senegal Li Zhigang presented admission letters to 17 scholarship recipients.

Li emphasized the importance of people-to-people exchanges in fostering strong bilateral relations. "Youth are the future of a country, the hope of a nation, and the backbone of society," he said, urging the students to make full use of their time in China.

He encouraged them to "experience China" and "share China" during their studies, and to return as contributors to Senegal's development while helping advance China-Senegal and China-Africa friendship and cooperation.

The students expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for the opportunity, saying they looked forward to exploring China's rich and diverse culture and to serving as ambassadors of friendship between Senegal and China.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)