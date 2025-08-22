Chinese FM holds strategic dialogue with Pakistani counterpart

Xinhua) 10:36, August 22, 2025

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, co-chaired the Sixth Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Thursday.

Wang said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership is steadily advancing with more strategic significance. He congratulated Pakistan for assuming the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council in July, upholding justice for developing countries, and enhancing Pakistan's international status and influence.

Wang stated that China is willing to make joint efforts with Pakistan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and prepare for high-level exchanges in the second half of the year, so that the building of a China-Pakistan community with a shared future will continue to take the lead during the process of China's building a community with a shared future with its neighboring countries.

Wang pointed out that China supports Pakistan in developing its economy and consolidating its national strength to fundamentally enhance its ability to respond to internal and external challenges. Both sides should work together to uphold the multilateral trading system and oppose unilateral bullying.

Dar said the bilateral dialogue was held in due time, which concretely manifested the two countries' ironclad friendship. Friendship with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy and a common understanding throughout the country. The Pakistani side will continue to fully support China's work as the rotating chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and jointly promote the successful hosting of the Tianjin summit.

Dar said that the Pakistani side looks forward to further deepening practical cooperation in various fields between Pakistan and China, while continuously enriching the connotation of the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

He added that Pakistan will firmly support the building of a Pakistan-China community with a shared future, and support the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by China.

Pakistan will make every effort to combat all forms of terrorism and take all measures to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in Pakistan, said the Pakistani foreign minister.

Both sides also had in-depth exchanges of views on international and regional issues of common concern.

