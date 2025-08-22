China's "Avatar" city Zhangjiajie rises as a global tourism magnet

Xinhua) 08:58, August 22, 2025

Tourists visit Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 3, 2024. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

CHANGSHA, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- For his first trip to China, Park Jun-min from the Republic of Korea (ROK) headed straight to Zhangjiajie, the "Avatar" city known worldwide for its dreamlike landscape.

"It is incredible! I thought I was prepared after seeing photos and videos, but being here in person, surrounded by soaring peaks and mist-shrouded cliffs, felt like stepping into a wonderland," Park marveled while visiting the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park.

Nestled in the mountainous northwest of central China's Hunan Province, Zhangjiajie is a renowned tourist city and the real-life inspiration for the floating mountains in the Hollywood blockbuster Avatar. Though landlocked and far from China's borders, it has risen as a popular gateway for international travelers, spurred by China's expanded visa-free entry and eased transit policies.

Walking through the bustling streets of Zhangjiajie, visitors can hear languages from around the world. Korean barbecue restaurants, Japanese eateries and Western-style cafes line the sidewalks, while signs in multiple languages appear in attractions and hotels. At local markets, even stall owners have picked up a few foreign phrases to welcome international customers.

In the first seven months of 2025, the city received 722,000 international visitors, who spent a total of 380 million U.S. dollars, representing year-on-year increases of 14.2 percent and 16.4 percent, respectively. Despite a permanent population of fewer than 1.5 million, more than 300,000 people are employed in tourism-related sectors during peak periods.

Among Zhangjiajie's inbound visitors, tourists from the ROK are particularly numerous. For a long time, the country has been the city's largest source of foreign tourists.

In July, comedian Kim Won-hyo was appointed as a promotional ambassador for a scenic area in Zhangjiajie. Local authorities said they intend to tap into the influence of Kim and other Korean public figures to further develop the tourism market from the ROK and deepen cultural and tourism exchanges between the two countries.

Having visited Zhangjiajie several times, Kim has witnessed a change in the city's visitors. "Young Koreans used to send their parents to the city as a sign of filial piety. But on my recent trips, I've been delighted to see more young Koreans visiting the scenic spots themselves," Kim said.

Zhangjiajie now draws visitors from well beyond the ROK. In 2024, the city welcomed tourists from 183 countries and regions, 50 more than its previous record. Emerging markets such as Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Europe, the United States and the Middle East are contributing to its growing international appeal.

"Each quartzite sandstone peak rises like a pillar, one after another," said Liu Yang, deputy secretary-general of the Zhangjiajie tourism association.

He noted that the city's unique, fairyland-like scenery embodies the poetic landscapes many foreigners imagine when they think of China. With an expanding range of tourism products and improved services in recent years, even this small inland city can now offer international visitors a rewarding travel experience.

At a local souvenir shop, Filipino visitor Ezekiel Santos paid with GCash, a mobile wallet from his home country. "I used to exchange currency at a bank before traveling abroad. But now in China, I can simply scan and pay with the same app I use at home. It is fast, convenient, and the exchange rate is favorable," he said.

In recent years, Hunan Province has rolled out a series of policies to make travel easier for inbound visitors, covering entry procedures, payments, transportation and shopping. In January 2025, 18 provincial departments jointly issued 12 measures to further boost inbound tourism and ensure a smoother, more enjoyable experience for international travelers.

"The steady rise in inbound tourism has pushed us to raise the bar in areas such as infrastructure, service quality, and talent development," said Tian Hongman, deputy director of Zhangjiajie's bureau of culture, tourism, broadcasting, and sports.

"Zhangjiajie is embracing the world with greater professionalism and openness, and we hope every visitor can feel at home here," Tian added.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)