Spectacular! A close-up of the training grounds for China's V-Day parade

Disciplined and powerful in perfect unison, with slogans echoing across the field, People's Daily Online gives you an up-close look at the training site of the military parade for the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression. Soldiers participating in the event immerse themselves in spirited morale and rigorous training as they prepare for the grand military parade.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. A series of commemorative activities will be held across China. On the morning of Sept. 3, a grand ceremony will be held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, including a military parade. Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will deliver an important speech.

