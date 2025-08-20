China activates Level-IV emergency response for geological disasters in Liaoning, Yunnan

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Natural Resources activated a Level-IV emergency response on Wednesday for geological disasters in Liaoning and Yunnan provinces.

Meteorological authorities forecast moderate to heavy rain across most of the two provinces over the next three days, with localized downpours or torrential rain expected in some areas.

The ministry said the heightened precipitation sharply increases the risk of landslides and mudslides, and it has ordered local authorities to conduct rapid inspections and risk screenings while intensifying real-time monitoring and early-warning systems.

China's emergency response system has four tiers, with Level I being the most severe.

