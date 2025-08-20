3 dead, 1 missing in SW China rain-triggered landslide

Xinhua) 14:47, August 20, 2025

KUNMING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Three people were found dead and one remains missing after a rain-triggered landslide struck a village in Pu'er City of southwest China's Yunnan Province in the early morning on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

The landslide hit the village in Mohei Township, Ning'er County of Pu'er at around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday. It left a total of four people unaccounted for, of whom three were found dead and one remains missing as of 10 a.m.. One trapped individual has been rescued and taken to the hospital.

A total of 58 villagers from 23 households in the village have been relocated to safer sites. All-out search and rescue efforts are underway.

