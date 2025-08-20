156th joint patrol of Mekong River begins

Xinhua) 14:44, August 20, 2025

KUNMING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Law enforcement authorities from China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand initiated the 156th joint patrol mission along the Mekong River on Tuesday to combat cross-border crimes.

The operation began at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, when three Chinese law enforcement vessels set sail from the Jingha port in southwest China's Yunnan Province, signaling the start of the coordinated mission.

Over 100 law enforcement personnel, as well as seven patrol vessels from the four countries, are involved in this joint patrol. The mission will include integrated land-water inspections and training in key water areas, targeting cross-border crimes such as online gambling, telecom fraud, and drug production and trafficking, to maintain the safety of the waterways.

During the patrol, relevant law enforcement agencies from the four countries will hold an information exchange meeting in Wan Pong, Myanmar, to analyze the security situation in the Lancang-Mekong drainage area, discuss case information, and plan future cooperation priorities.

The Mekong River -- known as the Lancang River in China -- is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping. China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand have been conducting joint patrols of the river since December 2011.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)