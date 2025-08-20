Upcoming V-Day parade the first on "new journey" of advancing Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 14:38, August 20, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- The V-Day military parade to be held on Sept. 3 will be the first of its kind held after the cause of advancing Chinese modernization on all fronts embarked on a "new journey."

Wu Zeke, a senior officer of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, said at the press conference on preparations for the parade that the event will also be a demonstration of the people's armed forces as it strives to achieve the military's centenary goal.

