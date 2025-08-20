Home>>
China's resistance during WWII significant, inspirational to Asia: historian Hans van de Ven
(People's Daily App) 13:25, August 20, 2025
This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Hans van de Ven from the University of Cambridge recently shared his insights into China's experiences during World War II and their significance with the People's Daily. "China's determination to persist in fighting [Japanese] military aggression is very important and helped recreate a new modern world," said the historian, stressing that China's resistance inspired people across Asia in their independent efforts.
(Produced by Zhan Huilan, Li Yuanxin, Zhang Jian and Chu Chu; intern Lin Xiaochen also contributed to the video.)
