Chinese community in Botswana marks victory of World Anti-Fascist War

Xinhua) 13:05, August 18, 2025

GABORONE, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese community in Botswana held a symposium here on Saturday to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Organized by the Botswana Association for the Promotion of Peaceful Re-Unification of China, the event aimed to remember history, honor the martyrs, cherish peace, and create a better future.

Chinese Ambassador to Botswana Fan Yong said the Japanese militarists' war of aggression caused great suffering to China and its neighboring Asian countries, as well as the Japanese people.

He highlighted that the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression was an important part of the World Anti-Fascist War, hailing the great victory achieved 80 years ago under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, and nowadays, the vision to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Representatives of the Chinese community in Botswana emphasized the importance of the commemoration event in fostering patriotism among overseas Chinese, particularly among young people. They pledged their steadfast support for the peaceful reunification of China.

More than 30 participants attended the event, including staff from the Chinese embassy and delegates from Chinese businesses and educational organizations in the Southern African country.

