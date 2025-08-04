Film on Japan's infamous WWII germ warfare unit to debut on Sept. 18

HARBIN, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese historical drama titled "731," which revisits the horrific World War II-era human experiments conducted by Japan's notorious germ warfare unit 731, is set to premiere on Sept. 18, sources associated with the film have said.

According to the film's director Zhao Linshan, it tells the story of Wang Yongzhang, a local vendor, and others who were imprisoned and lured by false promises of freedom in exchange for cooperation with health checks and disease prevention research.

Instead, they became victims of brutal medical experiments carried out by the occupying Japanese forces -- including frostbite testing, gas exposure and vivisection.

Unit 731, a top-secret biological and chemical warfare research base, was established in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, and served as the nerve center for Japanese biological warfare in China and Southeast Asia during WWII.

"This is a history that must never be forgotten," said Jin Chengmin, a historical adviser for the film and head of the Exhibition Hall of Evidences of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army.

"The film reveals the inhumane atrocities committed by the invading Japanese army through the eyes of ordinary civilians, while highlighting the unyielding resistance spirit of the Chinese people in the face of despair," Jin said. "It serves as a powerful reminder to safeguard peace."

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The release date of the film coincides with the anniversary of the September 18 Incident in 1931 that marked the start of Japan's 14-year invasion of China.

