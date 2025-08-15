Exhibition honors role of overseas Chinese in war against Japanese aggression

Xinhua) 09:39, August 15, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition opened in Beijing on Thursday to honor overseas Chinese contributions in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The exhibition, which features nearly 400 artifacts, is being held at the Overseas Chinese History Museum of China to commemorate the 80th anniversary of victory in the wars.

It aims to pay tribute to overseas Chinese for their selfless support for the Chinese nation when it was at risk of falling apart. It presents a panoramic view of the indelible achievements of overseas Chinese in the wars.

It is the first time that the museum has organized a comprehensive physical exhibition on this subject since it opened in 2014.

The museum has also partnered with the Guangdong Provincial Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese to host photography exhibitions in multiple cities in the province.

