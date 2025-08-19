Home>>
80 years since anti-fascist victory
(People's Daily App) 13:39, August 19, 2025
This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Here are key historical moments and memories of the Chinese people's unwavering spirit during World War II.
