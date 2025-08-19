Photo exhibition held in San Francisco to commemorate 80th anniv. of victory of World Anti-Fascist War
Chinese Consul General in San Francisco Zhang Jianmin speaks during the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War at Herbst Theatre in San Francisco, the United States, Aug. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
Guests watch photos during a photo exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War at Herbst Theatre in San Francisco, the United States, Aug. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
A guest watches photos during a photo exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War at Herbst Theatre in San Francisco, the United States, Aug. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
A guest watches photos during a photo exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War at Herbst Theatre in San Francisco, the United States, Aug. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
