Chinese envoy calls for advancing political transition in South Sudan

Xinhua) 16:35, August 19, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy said here Monday that it is imperative to advance the political transition in South Sudan.

South Sudan is the youngest country in the world, and the political process in the country is not going to be completed overnight, said Sun Lei, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

China calls on all political factions in the country to bridge their differences through dialogue, accelerate the implementation of the arrangements under the current peace agreement, and stay committed to a political settlement as the only path to peace, he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"The international community should maintain the necessary tolerance and patience, support regional mediation efforts, and support solving African issues in the African way," said Sun. "In particular, all parties should respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of South Sudan, and refrain from illegal and undue interference or pressure."

Maintaining peace and stability in the country is a top priority, he said.

The unstable security situation in the Upper Nile state, among others, is concerning. China calls on all parties in South Sudan to exercise calm and restraint, cease hostilities, and avoid impact on civilians and civilian facilities, he said.

As the conflict in neighboring Sudan drags on and continues to spill over, the cross-border movement of armed personnel and illicit proliferation of small arms and light weapons are becoming ever more prominent. The international community should support South Sudan in enhancing border control and security capacity building, he said.

The Security Council should adjust or lift the unreasonable sanctions against South Sudan at an early date, he added.

China is ready to continue to work with the international community to play a constructive role in realizing peace, stability, development and prosperity in South Sudan at an early date, said Sun.

