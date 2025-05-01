China donates aid to over 20,000 displaced by communal violence in South Sudan

JUBA, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in South Sudan on Wednesday donated humanitarian supplies to thousands of people displaced by communal violence in Magwi County, Eastern Equatoria State.

More than 20,000 people have been internally displaced since January due to clashes between local farming communities and cattle herders from neighboring Jonglei State.

Lawrence Akola Sarafino, director-general for planning, training, and coordination in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, said the donations would help ease the suffering of affected populations.

"Your dedication, compassion, and endless support have made a great impact in the lives of the needy people of South Sudan," Akola said at the handover ceremony in Juba, the capital.

The donation included rice, corn flour, sugar, salt, cooking oil, instant noodles, bottled water, canvas, saucepans, stainless steel bowls, and sanitary pads.

Betty Achan Ogwaro, a member of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly representing Magwi County, said the assistance was timely particularly amid the current rainy season.

Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan Ma Qiang said the Chinese government and people share the hardships of South Sudanese and remain committed to helping the country navigate difficult times.

He stressed that China attaches importance to long-term assistance, providing hundreds of opportunities for capacity-building programs annually.

"China hopes that South Sudan could achieve peace at an early date. It hopes that all parties in South Sudan could put national interests and people's well-being first, focus on domestic economic and social development, and continue to create a good environment of peace and stability so that people can live a good life," Ma said.

