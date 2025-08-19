Home>>
Future games: Humans watch robots play
(People's Daily App) 13:58, August 19, 2025
The first World Humanoid Robot Games kicked off on last Thursday in Beijing. How far have robots really come? Are you curious? In what situations could robots help humans in the future? Should we fear robots? What will living alongside them look like in the future? We spoke with team members, media, spectators and even Olympic coaches at the games from last Thursday to Sunday.
(Produced by Lin Rui, Wang Ruofan, intern Dong Yitong, Jiang Dandan, Feng Ziyi and Zou Laixi)
