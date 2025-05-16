The future is here: Meet Unitree's intelligent robots

(People's Daily App) 16:35, May 16, 2025

Humanoid robots are evolving rapidly and becoming an integral part of the future tech landscape, with expanding applications across various industries. Amid this wave of innovation, China is emerging as a key player, with its companies pushing the boundaries of both technology and real-world deployment. One standout is Unitree, a Hangzhou-based firm gaining global recognition for its agile quadrupeds and cutting-edge humanoid robots. Join the People's Daily as we visit Unitree to see how the company is bringing the future closer and explore what's driving its remarkable growth.

(Produced by Fan Liuyi, Qiao Wai, Ni Tao, Zheng Qi, Liu Junguo, Ding Sheng, and intern Yang Xiaozhi)

