The future is here: Meet Unitree's intelligent robots
(People's Daily App) 16:35, May 16, 2025
Humanoid robots are evolving rapidly and becoming an integral part of the future tech landscape, with expanding applications across various industries. Amid this wave of innovation, China is emerging as a key player, with its companies pushing the boundaries of both technology and real-world deployment. One standout is Unitree, a Hangzhou-based firm gaining global recognition for its agile quadrupeds and cutting-edge humanoid robots. Join the People's Daily as we visit Unitree to see how the company is bringing the future closer and explore what's driving its remarkable growth.
(Produced by Fan Liuyi, Qiao Wai, Ni Tao, Zheng Qi, Liu Junguo, Ding Sheng, and intern Yang Xiaozhi)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's robotics boom fueled by fledged industrial chain
- 4th Yangtze River Delta Int'l Emergency Disaster Reduction and Rescue Expo held in Shanghai
- 12th China Int'l Exhibition on Police Equipment held in Beijing
- Drones, robots highlighted at China emergency disaster reduction and rescue expo
- China International Exhibition on Police Equipment kicks off in Beijing, with robots, AI products in focus
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.