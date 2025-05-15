4th Yangtze River Delta Int'l Emergency Disaster Reduction and Rescue Expo held in Shanghai

Xinhua) 14:30, May 15, 2025

A staff member demonstrates to visitors a quadruped robot dog that can be used for emergency rescue at the booth of Beijing Topsky Intelligent Equipment Group Co., Ltd. during the fourth Yangtze River Delta International Emergency Disaster Reduction and Rescue Expo in Shanghai, east China, May 13, 2025. Over 3,000 cutting-edge equipment and technologies are on display at the expo.

With an exhibition area of approximately 60,000 square meters, this year's expo, which runs from Tuesday to Thursday, has attracted over 500 leading companies from nearly 20 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Visitors learn about the workflow of industrial drones in emergency rescue at the DJI booth during the fourth Yangtze River Delta International Emergency Disaster Reduction and Rescue Expo in Shanghai, east China, May 13, 2025. Over 3,000 cutting-edge equipment and technologies are on display at the expo.

This photo taken on May 13, 2025 shows an unmanned helicopter used for emergency rescue at the booth of Chinese UAV enterprise United Aircraft at the fourth Yangtze River Delta International Emergency Disaster Reduction and Rescue Expo in Shanghai, east China. Over 3,000 cutting-edge equipment and technologies are on display at the expo.

A visitor takes photos of the fire rescue outfits on display during the fourth Yangtze River Delta International Emergency Disaster Reduction and Rescue Expo in Shanghai, east China, May 13, 2025. Over 3,000 cutting-edge equipment and technologies are on display at the expo.

