Taiwan question purely China's internal affair: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:23, August 19, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair, and how to resolve it is a matter only for the Chinese people, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

Mao made the comment at a regular press briefing in response to a relevant query, stressing that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory and China's position on the Taiwan question is consistent and clear.

China is willing to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with utmost sincerity and efforts, but will never allow any person or any force to split Taiwan from China in any way, the spokesperson said.

Answering a question related to German foreign minister's comment about China's behavior in the Taiwan Strait, the East China Sea and the South China Sea, Mao said the one-China principle is the political foundation for the establishment and development of diplomatic relations between China and all countries in the world, which is also a basic norm in international relations and a prevailing consensus in the international community.

It is absolutely essential to unequivocally uphold the one-China principle and oppose "Taiwan independence" separatist activities in order to keep the Taiwan Strait peaceful and stable, Mao said.

Noting that the current situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea is overall stable, Mao urged relevant parties to respect regional countries' joint efforts to settle the issues through dialogue and consultation and safeguard peace and stability, rather than sowing discord and hyping up tensions.

