Exhibition in Taiwan commemorates 80th anniversary of victory in war against Japanese aggression

Xinhua) 13:45, August 16, 2025

TAIPEI, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- A photo exhibition opened Friday in Taipei to commemorate the 80th anniversary of China's victory against Japanese aggression during World War II and Taiwan's restoration to China.

On Aug. 15, 1945, Japan announced unconditional surrender, 14 years after it invaded northeast China and eight years after its full-scale invasion of China.

At the opening ceremony, curator Kuan Chung-ming said that this should have been a day of special celebration, yet the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have not held any large-scale commemorative events.

"If the DPP won't do it, we'll do it ourselves, and we will pass on this historical memory," said Kuan, adding that the month-long exhibition aims to encourage more people to participate and help preserve this important history.

In 1895, the Qing government, defeated in a war launched by Japan against China, was forced to cede Taiwan and the Penghu Islands to Japan.

On Oct. 25, 1945, the ceremony to accept Japan's surrender in the Taiwan Province of the China war theater of the Allied powers was held in Taipei. From that point on, China recovered Taiwan de jure and de facto.

Taiwan's restoration to China 80 years ago paved the way for today's peace and prosperity, and the sacrifices and contributions of all forebears should be remembered with gratitude, said Eric Chu, chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an and former KMT chairperson Hung Hsiu-chu also attended the opening ceremony.

Lee Li-chun recalled the story of his father, general Lee You-pang, who organized Taiwan compatriots to join resistance movements against the Japanese on the mainland.

More than 50,000 Taiwan residents fought in the war against Japanese invasion on the mainland between 1937 and 1945.

"This history must not and cannot be forgotten," Lee said.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)