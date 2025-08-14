Mainland accuses Taiwan's DPP of "selling out" island's economic interests

Xinhua) 09:01, August 14, 2025

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, gestures at a regular press conference in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday accused Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of "selling out" the island's economic interests in exchange for U.S. support of its secessionist cause.

In the face of U.S. tariff hikes and moves to appreciate the New Taiwan dollar, DPP authorities have failed to protect local industries and the fundamental interests of the people of Taiwan, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a regular press conference.

Her comments came after Washington imposed a 20-percent tariff on goods imported from Taiwan, excluding semiconductors, and DPP authorities said they might increase the island's investment in the United States by up to 400 billion U.S. dollars.

"The investment worth 400 billion U.S. dollars is equal to half of Taiwan's gross domestic product. How would Taiwan people feel?" Zhu asked.

Commenting on the 100-percent U.S. tariff on semiconductors and a reported plan of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to invest another 300 billion U.S. dollars in the U.S. state of Arizona, Zhu said the investment increase would be a further drain on Taiwan's economic vitality.

"If the United States is the main culprit hollowing out Taiwan's industries, the DPP is its biggest accomplice," she noted.

The DPP has been catering to every demand of the United States at tariff talks and making no effort to research and propose countermeasures on one hand, while on the other hand relentlessly pushing for "decoupling" between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, sabotaging cross-Strait economic cooperation, Zhu added.

"All these actions, based on political calculation by the DPP, would only undermine the business environment in Taiwan and reduce its development potential," she said.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, gestures at a regular press conference in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)