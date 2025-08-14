Taiwan DPP's "information cocoon" is collapsing, says mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:47, August 14, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday that the "information cocoon" created by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities is starting to crumble, as people in Taiwan become aware of the real mainland through the internet and social networking services.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference in response to some Taiwan media reports alleging that the mainland is using social media to "brainwash" Taiwan youth.

Zhu said that for a long time, the DPP authorities have attempted to block channels for Taiwan compatriots to learn about the mainland and mislead the public.

Thanks to internet penetration and the rapid evolution of social media, netizens on both sides of the Taiwan Strait can now access news faster, see each other's daily lives more easily, and engage in more diverse exchanges, she said.

As a result, the lies about the mainland fabricated by the DPP authorities are gradually being exposed, she added.

Zhu said the mainland is constantly striving to help people of all ages in Taiwan better understand the mainland. She added that Taiwan compatriots, especially young people, are welcome to visit the mainland, and that the mainland is committed to creating better conditions and more opportunities for them to pursue their dreams.

