Mainland spokesperson slams Lai Ching-te's distortion of WWII history

Xinhua) 13:32, August 16, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson slammed Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's distortion of World War II history on Friday, the 80th anniversary of Japan's announcement of unconditional surrender in the war.

Eighty years ago, all sons and daughters of the Chinese nation, including Taiwan compatriots, defeated Japanese militarists after bloodshed and enormous sacrifices, thus securing the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, responding to a relevant media query regarding Lai.

Zhu stressed that Taiwan's restoration to China was the outcome of the concerted endeavor of the entire Chinese nation, and is an important part of the achievements of the World War II victory and the post-war international order.

Lai's remarks show that he has completely lost his national stance and intentionally ignored the historical facts of Chinese people's resistance against Japanese aggression, said Zhu.

"We hereby warn Lai that any attempt to distort the history of World War II will never succeed, any act to challenge the post-war international order is asking for humiliation, and any secessionist plot is nothing but a delusion," said Zhu.

