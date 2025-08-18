China's lawmaking efforts continue to advance socialist democracy

Xinhua) 14:19, August 18, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress (NPC) and its standing committee have passed 35 laws, adopted 62 legislative amendments, and approved 34 binding resolutions since March 2021, said Song Rui, deputy secretary general of the NPC Standing Committee, at a press conference on Monday.

The briefing highlighted China's progress in developing socialist democracy during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

Song noted that these legislative efforts have improved China's legal system -- with the aim of enhancing state governance, addressing public demands for a better life, and strengthening safeguards for national security.

Also, 127 draft laws have been released for public consultation since March 2021, attracting over 1.19 million comments from more than 400,000 people, the official added.

