China's top legislator stresses high-quality legislative work

Xinhua) 16:04, July 09, 2025

XINING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji has called on legislators to ensure the high-quality performance of their work in legislation, oversight, and deputy-related matters, thereby contributing to the successful conclusion of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks during his trip to Qinghai Province in northwest China from Sunday to Tuesday.

When visiting the cities of Xining and Haidong, Zhao made his way to the workplaces of legislators, enterprises and the countryside, engaging in conversations with legislators and local residents to gather their opinions and advice on promoting the high-quality development of legislative work.

He emphasized the importance of legislatures upholding the overall leadership of the Party and ensuring that the Party's major policies, decisions and arrangements are fully implemented in legislative work.

He called on legislatures at various levels in Qinghai to focus on better protecting the province's ecological environment by adopting a rule-of-law approach, particularly in the Sanjiangyuan area, which is known as "China's water tower" and is home to the headwaters of the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang rivers.

Emphasizing the need to uphold a people-centered stance and consciously practice whole-process people's democracy, Zhao urged legislators to conduct in-depth research and solicit opinions and suggestions from all sectors extensively.

The top legislator emphasized that legislators should strictly fulfill their duties in accordance with the Constitution and other laws, underscoring the need to enhance the oversight work of the NPC by fully implementing the revised supervision law.

Furthermore, Zhao called for strengthening the self-improvement of people's congresses and implementing the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving their work conduct. This, he said, could cultivate a clean, upright and entrepreneurial atmosphere, thereby continuously bolstering their legal capacity and duty fulfillment.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)