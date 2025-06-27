Home>>
China's top legislature concludes standing committee session
(Xinhua) 15:55, June 27, 2025
BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its 16th session Friday in Beijing.
At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt a revised Law on Penalties for Administration of Public Security, and a revised Law against Unfair Competition.
The session also voted to remove Miao Hua from his position as a member of the Central Military Commission.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese lawmakers to review draft law revisions, proposals
- China's top legislature convenes standing committee session
- China's top legislature schedules session for late June
- Remains of former senior Chinese legislator Ragdi cremated
- NPC Standing Committee conducts enforcement inspections of food safety law
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.