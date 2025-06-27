China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

June 27

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its 16th session Friday in Beijing.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt a revised Law on Penalties for Administration of Public Security, and a revised Law against Unfair Competition.

The session also voted to remove Miao Hua from his position as a member of the Central Military Commission.

