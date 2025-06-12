Remains of former senior Chinese legislator Ragdi cremated

Xinhua) 15:04, June 12, 2025

Xi Jinping shakes hands with a family member of Ragdi to express deep condolences in Beijing, capital of China, June 12, 2025. The remains of Ragdi, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, were cremated in Beijing on Thursday. Xi Jinping, along with other Party and state leaders including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, bid farewell to Ragdi at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The remains of Ragdi, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, were cremated in Beijing on Thursday.

Xi Jinping, along with other Party and state leaders including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, bid farewell to Ragdi at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery on Thursday.

Amid solemn music, they walked slowly toward Ragdi's body and stood in silent tribute. They then paid their final respects with three bows, shook hands with Ragdi's family and offered condolences.

Ragdi died of illness at the age of 87 in Beijing on June 6.

Ragdi had served as a vice chairman of the 10th NPC Standing Committee.

He was extolled as an excellent member of the Communist Party of China, a loyal communist soldier, an outstanding leader in the work on ethnic affairs and socialist legal system development, and an excellent son of the Tibetan people.

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng and Hu Jintao either visited Ragdi while he was in hospital or mourned him and sent condolences to his family through various means following his passing.

