Senior Chinese lawmakers meet to hear bill deliberation reports

Xinhua) 10:02, April 29, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 43rd meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese lawmakers met on Monday to hear reports on bill deliberations during the ongoing legislative session.

The meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee was presided over by Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

The meeting heard reports on the deliberation of bills during the session, including suggestions for modifying a draft private sector promotion law, and a draft revision to the Law on the Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases.

Based on the deliberations, revisions have been made to relevant draft normative documents, and draft legal decisions have been prepared.

The meeting decided to submit the updated normative documents to the ongoing session of the NPC Standing Committee for review.

